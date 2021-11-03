Simcoe Muskoka reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, plus 11 active outbreaks

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported 33 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, plus 11 active outbreaks.

A dozen people tested positive in Barrie and five in New Tecumseth. Orillia and Innisfil posted three cases. Severn and Essa each had two. Single cases were reported in Bradford, Clearview, Oro-Medonte, Springwater, Tay and Collingwood.

Of the new infections, the health unit said 19 were unvaccinated, including nine ineligible children.

The health unit lists the source of infection as community-acquired for 10 cases, outbreak-related for seven, close contact with a positive case for six, and travel for two. The infection source for the remaining is under investigation.

BREAKTHROUGH CASES

Dr. Gardner noted that breakthrough cases would rise and become part of the everyday norm as more people get immunized.

"This is something that we're going to have to be managing forevermore. I don't see that this pathogen is going to cease to exist by any means that we have at our disposal. It'll be something that we'll have to manage," he concluded.

ACTIVE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks has increased since Tuesday's update, nearly half in schools.

Holy Cross in Innisfil is the region's largest school outbreak to date, with 27 confirmed cases.

The region's medical officer of health said closing schools is always an option, but Dr. Charles Gardner doesn't feel it's necessary at this point.

"It is an option for us to close schools if we absolutely must, but we do all that we can to keep them open, and to date, we've managed to keep our schools open," he said during a live update on Wednesday.

Still, there has been an increase in student cases. Dr. Gardner said last week, one-quarter of cases were children under 12.

In Barrie, St. Catherine of Siena, Portage View, and Assikinack Public School have outbreaks.

Monck Public School in Bracebridge has three confirmed cases since the health unit declared an outbreak on Oct. 25.

Meanwhile, public health declared outbreaks in Simcoe County at a fitness centre and a shelter, each with two confirmed cases.

There is also an outbreak at The Pines in Bracebridge, and Mill Creek Care Centre in Barrie, both long-term care homes.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre has an outbreak in its Transitional Care Unit that claimed the lives of two patients. The Barrie hospital reports 12 infections, including two staff members.

Additionally, the Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene has an outbreak with several inmate cases.