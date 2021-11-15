Simcoe Muskoka reports 3 deaths, 155 new COVID-19 cases, 20 outbreaks since Friday

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 155 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, plus three outbreak-related deaths.

This brings the region's virus-related death count to 272 and six in the first half of November.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU), a man 45 to 64, and a woman 65 to 79, died on Thursday, and a man 65 to 79 passed away on Friday. All are Simcoe County residents.

The increasing case counts have the health unit planning for potential local measures to curb the spread.

On Friday, Dr. Colin Lee, associate medical officer SMDHU, said the virus had "the upper hand at this time" as infection rates surge.

"We need to up the game so it doesn't continue to rise in an explosive manner," he noted.

The health unit is listed in the top six among Ontario's 34 for increasing incidence rates.

For the week of Nov. 7, the health unit says 325 residents tested positive, a 31 per cent spike over the week prior.

Most of the new cases listed since Friday were in Barrie, with 62 cases. New Tecumseth had 16, and Orillia had 11.

The health unit reports 94 of those who tested positive were not vaccinated.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are 20 active outbreaks across Simcoe Muskoka, including 11 schools.

Dr. Lee pointed to children under 12 being ineligible for the vaccine as a major factor in school outbreaks.

The school outbreaks are listed as follows:

W.C Little ES, Barrie - 5 cases

Ferndale Woods ES, Barrie - 2 cases

Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases

Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 6 cases

V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 3 cases

St. Bernadette ES, Barrie - 2 cases

Private School, Simcoe County - 2 cases

St. Peter's SS, Barrie - 6 cases

EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia - 9 cases

St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 9 cases

Holy Cross PS, Innisfil - 29 cases

There are additional outbreaks at institutional, congregate and community settings.

They include:

Child care centre, Simcoe County - 7 cases

Child care centre, Simcoe County - 3 cases

RVH Transitional Care Unit, Barrie - 13 cases

The Pines LTC, Bracebridge - <5 cases

Recreational camp, Simcoe County - 3 cases

Mapleview Community Church, Barrie - 24 cases

Fitness and Recreation Centre, Simcoe County - 3 cases

Shelter, Simcoe County - 7 cases

Shelter, Simcoe County - 24 cases

"When you gather indoors in large numbers, you can get outbreaks," Dr. Lee mentioned. "I think people have to think about being more selective about where they gather."

The health unit has not provided specifics about if or when it would announce new measures or restrictions.