Simcoe Muskoka reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, most in Barrie

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, most in Barrie.

Of the new cases, 19 are in Barrie. The remaining are in Innisfil (2), Orillia (2), Bradford, New Tecumseth, Essa, Ramara, Springwater and Penetanguishene.

According to public health, nearly half of those who tested positive are unvaccinated or not eligible for a vaccine.

Nine cases are due to close contact with a positive case, seven are community-acquired, and one is outbreak-related. The health unit is investigating how transmission happened for the remaining cases.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are six active outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including four schools.

Monck Public School in Bracebridge has three confirmed cases, Portage View in Barrie has two.

The number of infections at Assikinack Public School in Barrie jumped from three to five in the last 24 hours.

And the outbreak at Holy Cross in Innisfil has 23 confirmed cases and multiple classes impacted.

Meanwhile, 17 inmates have been infected since the outbreak started at Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene.

The situation at a long-term care home in Barrie remains at fewer than 10 staff and resident cases, the health unit declared the outbreak at Mill Creek Care Centre on Oct. 15.

VACCINE ROLLOUT

The health unit reports that third doses of the vaccine have been offered to all eligible residents of the 30 long-term care homes across Simcoe Muskoka, with more than 2,500 residents receiving it.

Health workers have started offering third doses to all eligible retirement home residents in the region, with a completion target date of Nov. 8.

Roughly 87 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 83 per cent have received both doses.