Simcoe Muskoka reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, plus five outbreaks
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with more than triple the number of infections.
On Wednesday, public health reported 25 new cases.
Despite the daily increase in cases, the health unit noted an 18 per cent decrease in week-over-week infections.
LOCAL COVID-19 CASES
The positive cases are listed in Penetanguishene (7), Bracebridge (4), Barrie (3), New Tecumseth (3), Innisfil (3), Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Springwater, Tiny, and Essa. All are self-isolating.
Of the new cases, 19 are unimmunized, of those, five are not eligible to be immunized.
Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health said Wednesday that 100 per cent of cases are due to the Delta variant.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
There are five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including one at the Penetanguishene superjail, where 11 inmates are infected.
The health unit declared an outbreak at the Mill Creek Care Centre on Friday. The long-term care home in Barrie has fewer than 10 cases among residents and staff.
There are also three elementary school outbreaks.
Holy Cross in Innisfil has 15 student cases, Orchard Park in Orillia has 10, and St. Marie of the Incarnation has 21 student cases.
VACCINE LATEST
Simcoe Muskoka is inching closer to the province's goal for 90 per cent herd immunity, with 81 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older double dosed with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Charles Gardner noted that health care workers are currently giving 3rd doses to residents in long-term care and retirement homes.
To date, the third booster shot had been administered to roughly 2,400 long-term care residents.
Gardner said they hope to complete 3rd doses in seniors' homes by Nov. 8.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives say they're against decision to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for MPs
The federal Conservatives—the only caucus yet to confirm how many of its MPs remain unvaccinated—have come out in opposition to the new mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy announced by the House of Commons. The decision taken by a cross-party committee of MPs that means that as of Nov. 22, anyone entering the House of Commons precinct will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
A new Delta descendant is rising in the U.K. Here's what to know
British and international authorities are closely monitoring a subtype of the Delta variant that is causing a growing number of infections in the United Kingdom.
Human remains, items belonging to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park, FBI says
What appears to be human remains and items belonging to Brian Laundrie, including a backpack, have been found in a nature reserve in North Port, Florida, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson.
Health Canada reports increase in calls to poison control centres over ivermectin usage
Health Canada is reminding Canadians that ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19, after poison control centres saw an increase in reports about the anti-parasitic drug over the summer months.
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
A report exploring far-right extremism in Ukraine’s military found that neo-Nazis and supporters of far-right groups in the ranks bragged about receiving training from Canada and other NATO nations.
Charges unlikely for riders who didn't intervene in Philadelphia train rape
Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don't anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said.
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Atlantic
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
-
Five more deaths, 69 new cases reported in New Brunswick
Five more people have died as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, public health confirmed Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related fatalities to 99.
-
Letter shows minister wanted commanding officer of New Brunswick RCMP replaced
The commanding officer of the RCMP in New Brunswick will be replaced at the end of the month, and now a letter has surfaced that suggests provincial Attorney General Hugh Flemming forced him out of the job.
Montreal
-
'Everyone knows' the suspect in Monday's fatal stabbing, so why no arrests, Montreal teens ask
Teens in Cote-des-Neiges say police are taking too long to arrest those responsible for fatally stabbing 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey on Monday. Witnesses aside, the same group has been linked to several stabbings this year, said locals.
-
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man charged with murder
A 24-year-old woman in Montreal has been killed in another alleged femicide in Quebec. Her 36-year-old former roommate has been charged with premeditated murder in the attack.
-
'No minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers': Legault
Quebec Premier Francois Legault came under fire this week for claiming “no minority in Canada is better served than English-speaking Quebecers” during his Tuesday inaugural speech.
Ottawa
-
NEW
NEW | 'I got my credit card ready': Councillor offers to buy used buses for OC Transpo
During Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 13 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
Improperly torqued bolts caused Ottawa LRT derailment
Improperly torqued bolts caused the derailment that has shut Ottawa’s LRT system down for more than a month, the city’s transit commission heard Wednesday.
-
Kingston, Ont. police looking for leads in double homicide on chaotic weekend
Kingston police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate what is now a double homicide on a chaotic weekend in the city.
Toronto
-
Ontario Liberals denounce Liberal MPP who asked for exemptions for unvaccinated health-care workers
Ontario’s Liberal Party is distancing itself from one of its own MPPs after he privately asked the provincial government to help a health-care worker remain on the job while unvaccinated.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario opposition playing politics over his 'bang on' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he believes opposition parties are playing politics over his comments on immigrants and said he's been told his remarks were 'bang on.'
-
Ontario driver pulled over and charged for using 'homemade licence plate'
An Ontario driver using a homemade licence plate has been pulled over and charged police.
Kitchener
-
71 year-old woman airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash
A 71 year-old woman was airlifted to hospital after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region logs 14 new COVID-19 cases; active infections, hospitalizations dip
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations and active infections continue to decline.
-
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Windsor
-
'It was a frightening loss of control,' son confesses to the death of his mother
A 35-year-old Windsor man was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to an assault, which lead to the death of his 64-year-old mother.
-
Peche Island restoration well underway, tours to resume in 2022
The City of Windsor and Essex Region Conservation Authority are halfway through restoration efforts on Peche Island, with the hope of protecting the 86-acre island from further erosion and preserving fish habitat on the northern shore.
-
Former CKLW morning show host passes away
A man who was sometimes known as "Mr. Windsor" has died.
London
-
Hearing for suspended London police officer derailed
There were some fireworks Wednesday at a hearing, that never got underway, for a London police officer facing several charges of misconduct under the Police Services Act.
-
Change of heart gets London, Ont. man $1.3 million lotto prize
A London man is grateful for a quick change of heart after cashing in a lottery prize worth $1.3 million.
-
Abandoned animals found dead, in critical condition on southern Ontario farm: police
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County in southern Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims of the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
-
Court documents detail standoff between Laurentian, auditor general, over insolvency audit
A dispute between Laurentian University and the Auditor General's office boiled over last summer, with AG staff refusing to leave the university until they gained access to all the documents they were seeking.
-
Police in Kirkland Lake say suspect used wallet stolen in 2016 to obtain new credit cards
In a reminder of the dangers of identity theft, Ontario Provincial Police in Kirkland Lake say a suspect who stole a wallet in 2016 used the ID to obtain new credit cards.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba's top doctor clarifies mask rules in wake of politicians' maskless photos
Manitoba's top doctor is clarifying some rules about wearing masks in public places.
-
'It’s a mother’s worst nightmare': fatal ATV crash prompts helmet drive for First Nations communities
A fatal ATV crash is the driving force behind a Manitoba woman’s goal to collect 1000 helmets to promote the safe use of the vehicles in First Nations communities.
-
1 death, 51 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba is reporting one new death related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
-
Forensic pathologist at Calgary murder trial says it's unlikely toddler Aliyah Sanderson died from a fall
A forensic pathologist says it's unlikely a toddler found buried with her mother two years ago west of Calgary died as a result of an accidental fall.
-
Calgary Humane Society is full of dogs, needs urgent help
The Calgary Humane Society is hoping for help dealing with a dog overload.
Edmonton
-
‘He just bust in’: Fear, anger in Montrose after 89-year-old woman sexually assaulted
Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her home Monday, and neighbours are hoping an arrest is made quickly.
-
At least 92 per cent of Alberta healthcare workers vaccinated, 61 employees quit
While the vast majority of Alberta Health Services employees have complied with vaccination rules – 61 out of more than 100,000 decided they’d rather quit than get vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Shooting homicide victim identified as 24-year-old
Police have identified a man shot near Whyte Avenue earlier this month and ruled his death a homicide.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Children's Hospital ER seeing increase in number of patients with respiratory viruses
An 'unusually high' number of patients with respiratory viruses have been showing up over the past month at the emergency department at B.C. Children's Hospital.
-
Deadly COVID-19 outbreak reported at B.C. hospital in region managing surge in cases
Another hospital in B.C.'s north has declared a COVID-19 outbreak and in this case, it's become deadly.
-
Suspects believed to have used weapons, may be tied to more car-parts thefts: Vancouver police
Police believe the suspects charged with one count each of theft are linked to several more similar crimes in Vancouver.