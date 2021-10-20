Simcoe Muskoka reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, plus five outbreaks

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit recorded a jump in COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with more than triple the number of infections.

On Wednesday, public health reported 25 new cases.

Despite the daily increase in cases, the health unit noted an 18 per cent decrease in week-over-week infections.

LOCAL COVID-19 CASES

The positive cases are listed in Penetanguishene (7), Bracebridge (4), Barrie (3), New Tecumseth (3), Innisfil (3), Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Springwater, Tiny, and Essa. All are self-isolating.

Of the new cases, 19 are unimmunized, of those, five are not eligible to be immunized.

Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health said Wednesday that 100 per cent of cases are due to the Delta variant.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including one at the Penetanguishene superjail, where 11 inmates are infected.

The health unit declared an outbreak at the Mill Creek Care Centre on Friday. The long-term care home in Barrie has fewer than 10 cases among residents and staff.

There are also three elementary school outbreaks.

Holy Cross in Innisfil has 15 student cases, Orchard Park in Orillia has 10, and St. Marie of the Incarnation has 21 student cases.

VACCINE LATEST

Simcoe Muskoka is inching closer to the province's goal for 90 per cent herd immunity, with 81 per cent of eligible residents aged 12 and older double dosed with a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Charles Gardner noted that health care workers are currently giving 3rd doses to residents in long-term care and retirement homes.

To date, the third booster shot had been administered to roughly 2,400 long-term care residents.

Gardner said they hope to complete 3rd doses in seniors' homes by Nov. 8.