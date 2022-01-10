Simcoe Muskoka reports 1,176 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, plus 69 outbreaks

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit posted 1,176 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, plus 69 active outbreaks.

Of the cases listed Monday, most are in Barrie (398), with Bradford trailing behind (107) and Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Orillia each reported 78.

According to the health unit, there are nearly 8,000 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 36 hospitalizations.

No new deaths were reported. So far in January, there have been two COVID-19 deaths, bringing the region's total fatality count to 292.

The health unit reports that the number of active outbreaks in the region has nearly doubled from one week ago.

There are 36 outbreaks in institutions, including five hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie confirmed four units have outbreaks. The hospital has closed those units to visitors and enhanced cleaning protocols.

Thirty congregate settings have outbreaks, including group homes and shelters. Three child care centres in Simcoe County are also listed in outbreak status.

The health unit offers first, second, and booster doses to eligible Simcoe Muskoka residents in Barrie, Muskoka, Midland and Penetanguishene, Orillia, Wasaga Beach and Collingwood, and Bradford and Alliston.