BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka recorded the region's largest single-day record of COVID-19 cases in schools on Monday.

The public advisory board added Banting Memorial High School, Portage View Public School, Bradford District High School, East Oro Public School, Steele Street Public School, and Twin Lakes Secondary School to the list of educational settings with lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases today.

Banting Memorial in Alliston has two cases and two classrooms closed, while the remaining public schools mentioned above are listed with one positive case and one classroom closed.

Meanwhile, the Catholic school board added two schools, both with a single case and classroom closed, Our Lady of Lourdes and St. Peter's.

There are a total of nine Simcoe Muskoka Catholic schools listed with COVID-19 cases on Monday.

See the complete list of COVID-19 cases in schools across the region

The Ford government announced Monday afternoon that parents of children up to the age of 12 would get another COVID-19 cheque of $200 per child and $250 for a child up to the age of 21 with special needs.

The education minister said those who sign up for the one-time payment would receive the money within two weeks. Applications will remain open until January 15, 2021.