BARRIE, ONT. -- Simcoe Muskoka parents are anxiously awaiting an afternoon announcement by Ontario's Education Minister.

Stephen Lecce is scheduled to appear alongside Premier Doug Ford at a 2:30 p.m. news conference at Queen's Park. Chief Medical Officer of Health David Williams and Health Minister Christine Elliott are also expected to speak.

The news conference will be streamed live on the CTV Barrie website

The announcement lands on the first day of a delayed spring break. Moms and dads have fewer options to keep kids busy during a stay-at-home order and a rainy forecast across Simcoe and Muskoka.

In a letter to parents posted online Sunday, Lecce signalled schools would re-open for in-person learning following the week-long break. Lecce promised measures like an expansion of asymptomatic testing and more outdoor classes to keep staff and students safe.

Ontario students were first thrust into online learning last March when the province initially announced a two-week shutdown of the province's schools. Students didn't have the option to return to in-person learning until September.