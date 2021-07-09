BARRIE, ONT. -- For the first time in months, businesses that have been in a holding pattern across Simcoe Muskoka will have the green light to reopen as the province moves into Step 3 at 12:01 a.m. on July 16.

Ontario announced the province would shift to the third and final phase of reopening five days ahead of schedule.

"While this is welcome news for everyone who wants a return to normal, we will not slow down our efforts to fully vaccinate everyone who wants to be and put this pandemic behind us once and for all," Premier Doug Ford said in a release Friday.

WHAT TO KNOW FOR STEP 3

Step 3of the Roadmap focuses on resuming indoor services with larger numbers of people and restrictions in place.

This includes, but is not limited to:

Outdoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 100 people;

Indoor social gatherings and organized public events with up to 25 people;

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services permitted with physical distancing;

Indoor dining permitted with no limits on the number of patrons per table with physical distancing;

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities can reopen with a maximum of 50 per cent capacity;

Indoor meeting and event spaces are permitted to operate with physical distancing and other restrictions still in effect and capacity limited to 50 per cent capacity or 1,000 people (whichever is less);

Essential and non-essential retail can open for shoppers as long as a two-metre physical distance can be maintained;

Personal care services can fully reopen, including services requiring the removal of a face covering;

Museums, galleries, historic sites, aquariums, zoos, landmarks, botanical gardens, science centres, casinos and bingo halls, amusement parks, fairs and rural exhibitions, festivals, with capacity limited to 50 per cent indoors and 75 per cent outdoors;

Concert venues, cinemas, and theatres permitted to operate at:

1 - up to 50 per cent capacity indoors or a maximum limit of 1,000 people for seated events (whichever is less)

2 - up to 75 per cent capacity outdoors or a maximum limit of 5,000 people for unseated events (whichever is less); and

3 - up to 75 per cent capacity outdoors or a maximum of 15,000 people for events with fixed seating (whichever is less).