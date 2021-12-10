Simcoe Muskoka logs more than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases, plus one new death

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reported over 100 COVID-19 cases on Friday, plus one death amid news the province is extending the vaccination certificate program indefinitely.

The health unit logged 106 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with 95 cases in Simcoe County and 11 in Muskoka.

A woman aged 80+ passed away after contracting the virus during an outbreak, becoming the region's 281st COVID-19 death.

On Friday, the province recorded 1,453 new COVID-19 cases, with recent data indicating the Omicron variant would dominate infections by January.

The Consistently rising case counts fueled the Ontario government to extend the proof of vaccination system indefinitely.

During a virtual COVID-19 update, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health called the decision to pause easing further restrictions by the province "wise."

"I would like to applaud this decision given the rising case count and the Omicron variant in the province," Dr. Charles Gardner stated.

The region's top doctor hinted at potential restrictions making a comeback in Simcoe Muskoka due to the threat of the new COVID-19 variant.

Dr. Gardner noted the many unknowns surrounding the Omicron variant, including whether the vaccine will prevent serious illness.

"We don't yet know just how transmissible this variant is or the degree to which vaccine provides protection," he mentioned.

Dr. Gardner promoted the vaccine, saying, "it is likely that it will provide at least some, and it may very well provide a high degree of protection against the Omicron variant."

"We also wait for the research with regards to the degree of severity of the Omicron variant," he added.

Cases in the region have been climbing over the past seven weeks, well before holiday gatherings and social events.

Dr. Gardner encouraged residents to stick to smaller groups to reduce the risk of infection.

"When it comes to the holiday season, use small dedicated social circle for yourselves, be aware that larger gatherings have a higher risk of transmission," he said.