BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting single-digit COVID-19 cases for the first time in eight months.

Eight new cases were tallied, bringing the active number to 222 on Thursday.

The health unit said it hadn’t reported daily case counts this low since October 2020.

According to the health unit, there have been no new virus-related deaths reported so far this week.

The number of people in the region getting their jab continues to rise.

On Thursday, nearly 4,000 additional people received their first shot and 3,000 their second, based on the health unit's data.

That brings the region to 59.8 per cent vaccinated with one dose and 8.8 per cent fully vaccinated.

The Ontario government reported a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases Thursday, but the positivity rate remains low.

The province announced 590 new COVID-19 infections today, up from 411 new cases on Wednesday.