BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports 88 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, the lowest infection count following a weekend in months.

Case counts continue to decrease as vaccination rates increase.

The health unit says 52.2 per cent of adults in the region have received their first dose of a vaccine, and 6.2 per cent have had both doses.

There are currently 394 active COVID-19 cases, including 21 hospitalizations.

"There have been 11,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka since COVID-19 was first identified in Canada," states the health unit.

According to the health unit, variant strains remain a concern, with over 95 per cent of all positive tests identifying as a variant of concern (VoC). Still, public health says the seven-day moving average of new VoC has dropped significantly recently.

Meanwhile, Ontario reports its lowest single-day case count in nearly three months, with 916 new COVID-19 infections.

Ontario's seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,078, down from 1,775 last week.