BARRIE, ONT. -- Public health officials with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) logged 78 new COVID-19 infections Friday, for a total of 349 cases this week.

According to the health unit, a Simcoe County man between 45 and 64 years of age passed away after becoming infected with the virus, bringing the region's COVID-19 death count to 225.

Since the arrival of variants in Simcoe Muskoka, at least one COVID-19 death has been reported every week in 2021. There have been 23 virus-related deaths in April. Twelve people lost their lives to the virus in March.

To date, 10,383 infections have been reported in Simcoe Muskoka. There are 1,369 active cases currently, including 49 hospitalizations. "Over five per cent of COVID-19 cases have been hospitalized. More than two per cent of COVID-19 cases have passed away," states the SMDHU.

The weekly case count dropped by nearly half this week compared to last week, where 637 infections were logged. The week of April 11, 715 positive tests were reported.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, 30 per cent of the region has received their first dose of the vaccine.

Several groups are eligible to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 shot in Simcoe Muskoka, including licensed child care workers, special education workers, health care workers, Indigenous adults, faith leaders and more. Additionally, pharmacies and primary caregivers are offering the vaccine to residents 40 and older.

A complete list of who is eligible to receive the vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka and how to book an appointment is available here.

Premier Doug Ford said Friday, 40 per cent of Ontario adults would have received their first dose of the booster shot by the end of the day, one week ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 3,887 new COVID-19 infections Friday, plus 21 more deaths.

The data released is based on more than 53,000 completed tests.