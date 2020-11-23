BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 77 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, including 11 children under 17.

Four schools, two in Barrie and two in Angus, have COVID-19 outbreaks, Willow Landing Elementary School, Warnica Public School, Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

COVID-19 case school tracker

The health unit lists the bulk of the new cases in Barrie, Bradford and New Tecumseth. The remaining cases are reported in Innisfil, Springwater, Orillia, Essa, Tay, Tiny, Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Collingwood, Lake of Bays, and Wasaga Beach.

According to the health unit, 16 infected people are in the hospital.

There is currently a total of 239 active COVID-19 cases across the region.

The jump in cases comes as the region moves from the province's yellow COVID-19 restriction zone to orange. This means there are now more enhanced measures and restrictions but no closures.

Meantime, the province reported a jump in cases Monday with 1,589 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new virus-related deaths.

Ontario's three hot spots once again recorded the most cases. Peel Region listed 535, 336 in Toronto and York Region had 205 new positive tests.