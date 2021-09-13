Simcoe Muskoka logs 74 new COVID-19 cases, opens several walk-in vaccine clinics

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 74 new COVID-19 infections since Friday.

Of the new cases, 50 are unvaccinated, five partially, and 19 fully.

The health unit is working to trace where most of the individuals who tested positive contracted the virus.

It lists a dozen community-acquired cases, nine from close contacts and one travel-related. The remaining cases are under investigation.

VACCINE LATEST

Currently, 73 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for the vaccine.

Starting Wed., Sept. 22, the province's COVID-19 vaccine certificate will come into effect, requiring proof of vaccination to access certain indoor facilities, including bars, restaurants and gyms.

Complete information on Ontario's vaccine certificate is available here.

The region's medical officer of health has said the program would lead to a "safer community" amid the fourth wave.

Last week, Dr. Charles Gardner said he was pondering the possibility of tightening measures as COVID-19 cases rise and hospital admissions increase.

The region's top doctor said case counts had been steadily climbing over the past two months, and vaccination rates slowing.

WHERE TO FIND A WALK-IN VACCINE CLINIC

The health unit opened several pop-up, walk-in clinics across the region, including at participating school locations, to help residents get their shot without needing an appointment.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics open this week for first or second doses:

Mon., Sept.13

Elmvale District High School, 25 Lawson Ave., Elmvale

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Bear Creek Secondary School, 100 Red Oak Dr, Barrie

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Stayner Collegiate Institute, 7578 King's Hwy 26, Stayner

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Tues., Sept. 14

GOVAXX Bus Georgian College – Orillia Campus (Pfizer vaccine only), Georgian College, 825 Memorial Ave., Orillia

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Collingwood Galaxy Cinemas Party Room, 6 Mountain Rd., Collingwood

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, 2 Nolan Rd., Tottenham

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



St. Theresa's Catholic High School, 347 Galloway Blvd, Midland

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Gravenhurst High School, 325 Mary St. South Gravenhurst

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 15

GOVAXX Bus at Lampman Lane Community Centre – Splash Pad (Pfizer vaccine only), 59 Lampman Lane, Barrie

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.



GOVAXX Bus (Pfizer vaccine only), Georgian College – Barrie Campus, 1 Georgian Drive, Barrie

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Gravenhurst Farmers' Market, 861 Bay St., Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School, 460 Mapleton Ave., Barrie

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Twin Lakes Secondary School, 381 Lexington Ave., Orillia

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Thurs., Sept. 16

École secondaire catholique Nouvelle-Alliance, 249 Anne St. N., Barrie

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Holy Trinity Catholic High School, 100 Melbourne Dr., Bradford

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Wasaga Beach RecPlex (indoors), 1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 17

Nantyr Shores Secondary School, 1146 Anna Maria Ave., Innisfil

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



École secondaire Le Caron, 22 John St., Penetanguishene

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.



: Huntsville High School, 58 Brunel Rd. Huntsville

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.



Sat., Sept.18

Georgian Mall Lower Level, 509 Bayfeild St., Barrie

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Foodland, 10 Bruce Wilson Dr., Port Carling

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.



MacTier Memorial Community Centre, 9 Haig St., MacTier

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.



Sun., Sept. 19

Georgian Mall Lower Level, 509 Bayfield St., Barrie

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Vaccines are also available at the COVID-19 Immunization Centre at 29 Sperling Drive in Barrie until Sept. 29 with an appointment or walk-in.

Health unit staff wearing blue vaccine t-shirts and employee badges may also provide vaccines in the community at beaches, parks, farmer's markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas.

"Residents and visitors aged 12 years and older are encouraged to get their COVID-19 vaccines before the arrival of cooler fall weather brings people indoors," stated the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit on Monday.

