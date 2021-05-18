BARRIE, ONT. -- COVID-19 News: Simcoe-Muskoka logs 42 new COVID-19 infections

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting 42 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday.

The region has now seen 11,446 infections since the pandemic began with 767 of them considered active.

Since Monday, three more people have been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19. Twenty-eight people are being treated for the virus in area hospitals.

Forty-two percent of the population of Simcoe-Muskoka has received at least one shot of a vaccine compared with 46.5 percent across Ontario.

All adults are now eligible to book a vaccine appointment.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Charles Gardner will dig deeper into the numbers with his weekly update at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.