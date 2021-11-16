Simcoe Muskoka logs 42 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 22 outbreaks

Barrie, Ont. -

Two more Simcoe Muskoka residents have died with COVID-19, as the health unit reports 42 new infections and 22 outbreaks.

The number of residents to have died with the virus has climbed to 274, with eight of those in the first 15 days of November alone.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, a Muskoka man aged 80+ died on Nov. 12, and a Simcoe County man 65 to 79 passed the following day.

Both cases are listed by the health unit as sporadic, meaning they were not related to an outbreak.

COVID-19 CASES TUES., NOV. 16

Of the 42 new cases listed on Tuesday, 24 are in Barrie. The remaining are in Bracebridge (3), Bradford (2), Innisfil (2), New Tecumseth (3), Orillia (2), Clearview, Collingwood, Oro-Medonte, Tiny, Wasaga Beach and Essa.

Public health is working to determine the transmission source for most of the cases but has deemed four are the result of close contact, four are outbreak-related, two are community-acquired, and one is travel-related.

The health unit lists 16 breakthrough cases, while the remaining are among partially or unvaccinated residents.

There are 385 active cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including 17 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

The health unit posted two new outbreaks Tuesday, bringing the number of active outbreaks in the region to 22, with more than half in schools.

Active outbreaks are listed at the following schools:

St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford - 1 case

Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie - 2 cases

W.C Little ES, Barrie - 6 cases

Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases

Ferndale Woods ES, Barrie - 2 cases

Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 7 cases

V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 4 cases

St. Bernadette ES, Barrie - 2 cases

Private School, Simcoe County - 2 cases

St. Peter's SS, Barrie - 6 cases

EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia - 9 cases

St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 10 cases

Holy Cross PS, Innisfil - 29 cases

Here is a list of other active outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka:

Child care centre, Simcoe County - 9 cases

Child care centre, Simcoe County - 4 cases

RVH Transitional Care Unit, Barrie - 12 cases

The Pines LTC, Bracebridge - <5 cases

Recreational camp, Simcoe County - 3 cases

Mapleview Community Church, Barrie - 24 cases

Fitness and Recreation Centre, Simcoe County - 3 cases

Shelter, Simcoe County - 7 cases

Shelter, Simcoe County - 26 cases

According to the health unit, roughly 87 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents 12 and older have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 84 per cent have received both doses.

To date, 13,659 eligible residents have had a third dose, mostly seniors in congregate settings.