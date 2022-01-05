Simcoe Muskoka logs 362 new COVID-19 cases, as death toll rises

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit posted 362 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, plus one virus-related death.

Public health says that the latest case counts aren't an accurate representation of the number of infections in the region because of the province's new testing strategy, calling it an "underestimate" of the actual number of cases.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, the latest death, a man in his 80s, brings the region's total pandemic fatality count to 290.

A new round of province-wide safety measures took effect on Wednesday, including remote learning for students, gym and indoor dining closures, and pausing non-emergent surgeries in hospitals.

There are 6,245 confirmed active cases in Simcoe Muskoka, including 33 hospitalizations.

Of those admitted to the hospital, 16 are fully vaccinated. One case is confirmed to be Omicron, while seven are confirmed to be Delta.

The health unit reports 47 local outbreaks in group homes, hospital units, seniors' homes and child care centres.

ONTARIO COVID-19 CASES

The province reports 11.582 new COVID-19 cases, including more than 2,000 hospitalizations.

The province released data revealing the number of hospitalizations rose significantly from the day before, where 1,290 were listed.

There are 288 people in intensive care with COVID-19.