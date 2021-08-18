BARRIE, ONT. -- Another jump in COVID-19 cases was reported in Simcoe Muskoka on Tuesday, with 23 infections logged.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, the region's top doctor said there had been a 162 per cent increase in cases in the past week compared to the week prior.

"There has been actually an increase in the week-on-week case counts over the past four weeks. Preceding that, we had 13 weeks of declining cases," said Dr. Charles Gardner.

"We are rising more steeply than the province is rising," he added.

The cases listed Wednesday are in Barrie (11), Orillia (4), Bradford (2), and single cases in Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, Ramara, New Tecumseth, Collingwood and Wasaga Beach.

There are currently 125 active cases in the region, including two hospitalizations.

To date, 255 residents have died after contracting the virus; however, no additional virus-related deaths have been reported in the past four weeks.

ONTARIO PAUSES FURTHER REOPENING AMID FOURTH WAVE

On Tuesday, the province announced it was hitting the brakes on any further reopening plans because of the increase in COVID-19 cases linked to the Delta variant.

"I am sorry to say, I think it's going to be a difficult fall and winter," said Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore.

In Simcoe Muskoka, Gardner said 99 per cent of positive cases in the past week identified as a variant of concern.

The province expanded the vaccination eligibility to children turning 12 this year, prompting the health unit to open several pop-up, walk-in clinics this week.

A complete list of where those no-appointment vaccination clinics are being held is available here.