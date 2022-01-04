Simcoe Muskoka logs 2,067 COVID-19 cases since Friday, plus one death

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 2,067 COVID-19 cases since its last report on Friday, plus one virus-related death.

The health unit says the staggering case count underestimates the actual number of cases in the region since the province changed its testing strategy.

Now, only select groups are eligible for PCR testing, resulting in fewer reported infections.

The region's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 289 after a Simcoe County woman, 64 to 79, died on Christmas Eve after being hospitalized with the virus.

There are 5,980 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 34 hospitalizations.

The health unit reports last week's case counts more than doubled those reported the week prior.

To date, 167 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed locally, while nearly 1,700 other tests screened positive for a variant of concern.

NEW RESTRICTIONS TAKE EFFECT WEDNESDAY

As the number of Omicron cases surge, the province is taking action to curtail the spread with tightened measures.

Several indoor facilities will close at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 5, including indoor dining, fitness centres, rec centres, arenas, bars, meeting spaces, theatres, casinos, and museums.

Private indoor gatherings are limited to five people, and outdoor gatherings are limited to 10.

Capacity is cut to 50 per cent at retail settings, shopping malls, personal care services, and libraries.

Schools are shifting to remote learning until at least Jan. 17, but child care operations inside school facilities can continue.

Additionally, hospitals will pause all non-urgent surgeries and procedures to preserve critical care services.

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie has tightened visitor restrictions amid rising case counts.

The hospital is also dealing with two outbreaks.