Simcoe Muskoka logs 176 new COVID-19 cases, 19 school outbreaks
Simcoe Muskoka reported its highest three-day COVID-19 case count in six months, with 176 new infections logged since Friday.
Barrie has the most cases at 72, while Wasaga Beach had 17, Innisfil 15 and Bracebridge 10.
There are 551 active COVID-19 cases across the region, including 26 hospitalizations.
So far, in November, 11 individuals living in Simcoe Muskoka have died after contracting the virus. The health unit reported no new deaths in the past three days.
Meanwhile, the number of active outbreaks has jumped to 27.
The health unit added five school outbreaks on Friday for a total of 19.
Schools with outbreaks include:
- ESC Nouvelle Alliance, Barrie - 2 cases
- ES Le Caron, Penetanguishene - 7 cases
- Forest Hill PS, Midhurst - 2 cases
- St. Ann's Sep S, Penetanguishene - 2 cases
- Monck PS, Bracebridge - 3 cases
- Trillium Woods ES, Barrie - 3 cases
- Severn Shores PS, Orillia - 6 cases
- West Bayfield ES, Barrie - 6 cases
- Emma King ES, Barrie - 8 cases
- Maple Grove PS, Barrie - 12 cases
- St. Joan of Arc SS, Barrie - 2 cases
- Monsignor Clair ES, Barrie - 5 cases
- St. Marie of the Incarnation, Bradford - 3 case
- W.C Little ES, Barrie - 8 cases
- Nottawa ES, Collingwood - 3 cases
- Terry Fox ES, Barrie - 7 cases
- V.K Greer Memorial ES, Utterson - 10 cases
- Private School, Simcoe County - 2 cases
- St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie - 10 cases
There are four congregate settings, two community settings with outbreaks, including local shelters, childcare centres, a church, and a recreational camp.