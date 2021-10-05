Simcoe Muskoka logs 14 new COVID-19 cases

Barrie, Ont. -

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 14 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, most among unvaccinated residents.

The new cases listed are in Barrie (6), Innisfil (3), Bradford (2), Collingwood, Orillia and Oro-Medonte.

Five of those who tested positive came into close contact with a case. Two are community-acquired, one is travel-related, and one is related to an outbreak. The remaining are under investigation as the health unit tries to track transmission.

There are 125 active COVID-19 cases in the region, including seven patients in local hospitals.

OUTBREAKS

Currently, there are six active outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including four at local schools.

The health unit declared an outbreak at a Catholic elementary school in Bradford West Gwillimbury, where 10 cases have been confirmed.

Additionally, two elementary schools in Barrie and one in Penetanguishene also have outbreaks.

A child care centre and a group home in Simcoe County are in outbreak status, each with three confirmed cases.

The health unit declares an outbreak when two or more confirmed cases are linked by transmission.

VACCINE ROLLOUT

The health unit reports 75 per cent of the population have had one dose of the vaccine, and 70 per cent have had both.

Several immunization clinics are open for first and second doses with no appointment necessary.

Wed., Oct. 6

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Lakehead University

500 University Ave., Orillia

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.



Thurs., Oct. 7

Barrie Public Library (Downtown)

60 Worsley St., Barrie

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



Barrie Public Library (Painswick)

48 Dean Ave., Barrie

1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.



Sat., Oct. 9

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) Oro's World Fair

80 Sideroad 15 & 16 E., Oro Station

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.



Sun., Oct. 10

GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – Bracebridge SportsPlex

110 Clearbrook Trail, Bracebridge

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



GO-VAXX Bus (Pfizer only) – SMDHU Gravenhurst Office

5 Pineridge Gate, Gravenhurst

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccines are also available to residents by walk-in only at the RVH COVID-19 Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays until the end of November.