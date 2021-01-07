BARRIE, ONT. -- As the province prepares to announce whether Ontario will keep schools closed for the duration of the lockdown, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) notes a rise in COVID-19 cases among children under 17.

Since Jan. 1, the health unit has listed nearly 60 cases among children, more than half of whom contracted the virus from a close contact. The SMDHU says most cases recover without complications.

Ontario is expected to make the school reopening announcement at 3 p.m.

All students are currently learning online as part of a provincial lockdown, but those in northern Ontario and elementary students in southern Ontario are set to return to schools next week.

High school students in southern Ontario are set to continue online learning until Jan. 25.

Ford defended his government's plan for schools, stressing that it had been working and that the virus is being transmitted in the community and through family gatherings.

The province-wide lockdown is in place until at least Jan. 23.

Meanwhile, the SMDHU reports 52 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, plus an additional death.

The health unit says the most recent death was a Midland man between 65 and 79 who passed away at his home after becoming infected with COVID-19.

The health unit lists 1,188 active cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 25 people hospitalized with the infection.

There have been 443 cases reported this week, a grim new weekly record for the region.

Ontario logged 3,519 new COVID-19 cases and 89 more deaths Thursday, both new records for the province.