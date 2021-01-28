BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 57 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and four more deaths among seniors.

The health unit says the deaths are associated with a devastating outbreak at a Barrie long-term care home.

According to the health unit, eight senior's homes are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, including Roberta Place in Barrie.

The long-term care facility's raging outbreak has claimed 49 lives and infected 127 residents and 96 staff members.

Meanwhile, an outbreak in two units at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie has infected 18 patients and 23 staff members, the health unit reports.

The other outbreaks include Grove Park Home and IOOF in Barrie, Trillium Manor in Orillia, The Pines Long Term Care Residence in Bracebridge, Muskoka Shores Care Community in Gravenhurst, Kingsmere Retirement Living in Alliston, and Bradford Valley Care Community.

The health unit lists 1,064 active cases across the region, including 35 infected people hospitalized.

This week, there have been 149 positive cases reported to the health unit, compared to last week, which had a total of 442.

Of the cases listed Thursday, three are in Muskoka, while the remaining are spread across south Simcoe.

To date, there have been 15,995 doses of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine administered to health care workers in hospitals and seniors' homes, and long-term care home residents across the region.

Meanwhile, the province recorded a jump in infections Thursday, with 2,093 COVID-19 cases and 56 more deaths linked to the virus.