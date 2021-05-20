BARRIE, ONT. -- COVID-19 case counts are trending in a better direction across Simcoe Muskoka, and the provincial numbers continue to hover well above the 1,000 mark as the premier prepares to announce the plan to start easing restrictions.

Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, said Ontario's science advisors are "encouraged and optimistic, but at the same time, we're cautious" during a news conference on new COVID-19 projections Thursday.

Last week, Dr. Williams noted daily case counts would need to be below 1,000 before restrictions were lifted. On Thursday, the province reported 2,400 new infections and 27 virus-related deaths.

The COVID-19 science advisors added that keeping some restrictions until mid-June and continuing vaccines would ensure a "good summer."

The latest stay-at-home order is currently set to expire on June 2.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Christine Elliott said the reopening plan would not include a colour-coded framework but rather take a sector-based approach and involve a staggered approach to reopening some activities..

The province aims to deter regional travel for services and businesses with the sector by sector strategy.

In Simcoe Muskoka, the daily moving average of infections has declined from above 100 cases in early April to below 50 cases, excluding the most recent days because of reporting delays.

On Tuesday, Simcoe Muskoka's medical officer of health, Dr. Charles Gardner, said a reopening plan would need to be handled carefully to avoid disastrous consequences as the long weekend and summer approaches. "We will end up with a fourth wave extending through the summer if we're not cautious," he said.

Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement this afternoon in regards to the province's reopening plans. Ford will be joined by Minister Elliott and Dr. Williams for the announcement at Queen's Park.

CTV News Barrie will stream the news conference here live at 3 p.m. ET.

With files from The Canadian Press