Simcoe Muskoka in 'best case scenario' with COVID-19 cases, 14 new Wednesday

Barrie, Ont. -

Simcoe Muskoka remains on a downward trend with COVID-19 cases, as the health unit reports 14 positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The region's associate medical officer of health said Simcoe Muskoka has followed the "best-case scenario" of forecast modelling and "flattened the curve" during the fourth wave.

However, Dr. Colin Lee added that the situation could "turn on a dime."

He stressed the importance of vaccination, especially among those 18 to 29 who are trailing behind getting their shots.

"They are just like everyone else. They are out there, they are working, they have families, they have friends, and it doesn't take much for transmission to occur," he noted.

The health unit reports 59 per cent of men 18 to 29 have had both doses, compared to 69 per cent of women in the same age group.

Health experts say unvaccinated individuals are eight times more likely to catch COVID-19, 29 times more likely to be in hospital, and 48 times more likely to be a patient in the intensive care unit than vaccinated people.

Currently, 69.4 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka's population is fully vaccinated.

14 NEW CASES WEDNESDAY

According to the health unit, 12 of the new cases are among people who are either unwilling or unable to get a vaccine, and two are fully vaccinated individuals.

Most new cases are in New Tecumseth (8), Barrie (3), Essa, Penetanguishene and Bradford.

Three are confirmed to be from close contact with a positive case. Three are community-acquired, one is travel-related, one is outbreak-related, and the remaining are under investigation.

There are currently 137 active cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including nine hospitalizations.

OUTBREAKS

There are five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including three in local schools:

Monsignor Clair Public School in Barrie - three positive cases

W.H. Day Public School in Bradford - three positive cases

Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford - two positive cases

The health unit also declared an outbreak at a child care centre in Simcoe County after three positive cases and a group home where two people tested positive for the virus.