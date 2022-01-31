Simcoe Muskoka hospitals tackle significant surgical backlog

Simcoe Muskoka hospitals are tackling a mounting surgical backlog after pausing non-urgent procedures on Jan. 4 amid skyrocketing COVID-19 case counts.

Despite now having to work through a backlog of nearly 7,000 surgeries, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) chief of staff, Dr. Jeff Tyberg, says the halt to certain procedures was necessary.

"There's no question that we not only had to create physical capacity, but we had to redeploy staff as well."

The Omicron variant sidelined more than 250 RVH staff a few weeks ago, resulting in surgical staff being shifted to work in other areas of the hospital.

Still, Dr. Tyberg says he realizes how frustrating the situation is for anyone waiting on a procedure.

"If you have chronic, severe hip or knee pain, or you need your gall bladder out, or you need your cataract done, or you need gynecology surgery, to that patient, that's certainly urgent, and we haven't been able to do some of those."

Dr. Tyberg says those cases will be prioritized with now six of the 11 operating rooms up and running at the Barrie hospital.

"We're really looking forward to our ability to be able to do restart to do those cases."

The RVH chief of staff says that cancer cases and emergent surgeries were prioritized during the shutdown.

Staff at the Barrie hospital plan to have its operating rooms at full capacity in a few weeks.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital and Stevenson Memorial couldn't say exactly how significant the surgical backlog had become.

Stevenson Memorial did offer that the Alliston hospital completes "over 300 procedures monthly" and that during the provincial pause, "more than half of our patients experienced cancellations and delays."

Soldier's Memorial in Orillia says they typically perform 80 to 11 surgeries each week.

Officials at area hospitals say they haven't received a directive on how to resume non-urgent procedures; more information is expected on Tuesday, including a plan to deal with the significant backlog.