Simcoe Muskoka hospitals plan for the restart of non-urgent surgeries

Approval to restart surgeries classified as elective or non-urgent at Ontario hospitals could be weeks away, but local hospitals are discussing logistics to be able to move fast when permission is granted.

Non-emergency surgeries and some diagnostic tests were paused in early January as hospitals buckled under rising admissions of COVID-19 patients and staffing shortages.

While screenings have resumed, non-urgent surgeries are still on hold.

Vicki Kaminski, Interim President and CEO of Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare, says staff members aren't getting sick at the rate they were a few weeks ago.

She believes they could be performing surgeries at full capacity within a week of getting the green light.

"As long as the staff who are off and we expect back actually get back to work and we don't have a lot more staff going off ill," Kaminski explains.

She says provincial officials have also suggested surgeries could restart at a rate of 20 or 30 per cent of what's typical.

Thousands of people throughout Simcoe County and Muskoka are waiting to rebook their surgery dates.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital says its backlog of surgical ramp-down procedures is at least 1,000. At Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, it's 7,000.

Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH) has postponed 104 surgeries and 141 other procedures.

GBGH's chief of staff says there will be challenges clearing surgical backlogs but also demand for new surgeries from new diagnoses.

In his work as an emergency physician, Dr. Vikram Ralhan is encountering sicker patients who aren't going to the hospital with COVID-19, some with abdominal pain, for example.

"When we image them, we find that they have a cancer. And it turns out that they may have been having this pain for weeks and months, but they are unable to come in, afraid to come in."

Health officials urge residents to seek medical attention or treatment for any concerning ailments or illnesses.