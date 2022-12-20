Simcoe Muskoka health unit offering school-based catch-up immunization clinics for students

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is partnering with local school boards to offer school-based clinics in high schools to help students catch up on their required immunizations.

Letters will be sent in January to students and their families to notify them if their immunization records are not up to date and what information is missing.

Nurses will visit high schools in February and March to offer catch-up clinics for required vaccines, including the Tdap booster for 14 to 16-year-olds and the Men-C-ACYW and MMR vaccines if missed, as well as the second dose of the varicella vaccine if missed (not mandatory).

The clinics will also offer the hepatitis B and HPV vaccines that are offered in Grade 7.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines will not be offered at these clinics.

The health unit noted that it is important for students to have up-to-date immunizations to protect against preventable diseases and reduce the risk of outbreaks in schools.

Parents and caregivers are advised to update their child's immunization record and catch up on any outstanding routine immunizations.

For more information on high school immunizations, visit the SMDHU online or contact Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520.