BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 50 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and no new virus-related deaths.

Of the 50 residents who tested positive over the weekend, 37 are unvaccinated, five are partially vaccinated, and eight were fully vaccinated.

The health unit lists the new cases in Barrie (14), Wasaga Beach (8), Bradford West Gwillimbury (5), Innisfil (5), New Tecumseth (4), Orillia (3), Essa (2), Ramara (2), Oro-Medonte (2) and single cases in Collingwood, Clearview, Springwater, Bracebridge and Gravenhurst.

Currently, there are 198 active infections in the region, including eight COVID-19-positive patients in the hospital.

VACCINATION LATEST

The health unit reports 72 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 62 per cent of those fully vaccinated.

According to Public Health Ontario, 73 per cent of the population had received at least one shot, with 66 per cent having received both.

Residents born in 2009 or earlier are eligible for the vaccine.

The health unit says unvaccinated individuals are eight times more likely to catch COVID-19 and 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with the virus. It adds that unvaccinated residents are 48 times more likely to be ICU patients after contracting the virus than vaccinated residents.

GUIDANCE FOR BACK TO SCHOOL

The province removed a runny nose, sore throat and headaches from the list of COVID-19 symptoms that would require a child to stay home from school or daycare.

Instead, children exhibiting symptoms that are the "most commonly associated with COVID-19" should remain home, including fever and chills, cough or barking cough, shortness of breath, losing taste or smell and nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Still, the Ontario government said any student showing signs of any form of sickness should remain home, even if the symptoms aren't listed.

COVID-19 WALK-IN CLINICS IN SIMCOE MUSKOKA

The health unit is offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents at several pop-up, walk-in clinics this week.

Shots are also available to residents at the Immunization Centre on Sperling Drive in Barrie until Sept. 29 through an appointment or walk-in.

To make getting the vaccine easier, health unit staff may also provide vaccine doses across the community at various locations, including beaches, parks, farmers' markets, sports complexes and outdoor retail areas.

These staffers will be wearing blue COVID-19 Vaccine t-shirts and have their health unit employee badge for identification.

A complete list of walk-in clinics offering no appointment vaccinations is available here.