Simcoe Muskoka health unit logs 36 new COVID-19 infections
The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 36 new COVID-19 infections on Friday among vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.
According to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, 17 are unvaccinated, and 16 are fully. The remaining had one dose of a vaccine.
The positive tests are among residents in Barrie (9), Bracebridge (3), Bradford (3), Collingwood (2), Essa (2), Innisfil (3), New Tecumseth (7), Orillia (3), and single cases in Clearview, Gravenhurst, Huntsville and Wasaga Beach.
Nine are traced to close contact with a positive case, five are related to an outbreak, and three are community-acquired. One is travel-related, and the remaining are under investigation.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
There are currently five active outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including four at schools.
Orchard Park Elementary School in Orillia has seven confirmed cases, St. Ann's in Penetanguishene and W.C. Little in Barrie each have four.
Meanwhile, the health unit is working to contain an outbreak at St. Marie of the Incarnation in Bradford that has infected 19 students.
COVID-19 outbreak at Bradford school surges, with 19 cases among students
A group home in Simcoe County also has an active outbreak, with three cases.
VACCINE LATEST
More than 454,224 (or 75 per cent) of Simcoe Muskoka's residents have received at least one dose of vaccine, with 426,538 (or 71 per cent) of residents also receiving their second dose.
Earlier this week, the region's top doctor said the health unit is working with pharmacies and school boards for when Health Canada approves the vaccine for school-aged children under 12.
Dr. Charles Gardner noted preparations were in the planning stages.
The timeline for when a vaccine for children will be available is unclear.
The health unit reports 76 per cent of children 12 to 17 have had both shots to date.
