BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 35 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 22 are unvaccinated, six partially and seven fully.

There are currently 245 active COVID-19 cases across Simcoe Muskoka, including 15 hospitalizations.

The cases listed Wednesday are in Barrie (8), Essa (7), New Tecumseth (6), Midland (3), Clearview (2), Huntsville (2), Oro-Medonte (2), and Wasaga Beach (2). Single cases are listed in Bradford, Innisfil, and Tay.

VACCINE LATEST

The health unit reports 73 per cent of residents have received their first dose, 66 per cent have had both.

In total, 848,234 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Simcoe Muskoka, including those given at participating pharmacies.

Starting Sept. 22, certain indoor settings, like restaurants and gyms, will require proof of vaccination along with a photo ID, as per the Ontario government's new program.

The local health unit opened several pop-up immunization clinics across the region to help eligible residents, those born in 2009 or earlier, their dose without an appointment.

A complete list of walk-in immunization clinics in Simcoe Muskoka is available here.

The province's vaccination certificate does not apply to essential services, like grocery stores and medical care. It also isn't required at hair salons, barbershops and retail stores.

Find out where you need to show proof of your vaccine status here.

COVID-19 IN ONTARIO

The province reported 554 new infections on Wednesday and 16 virus-related deaths.

Most of the new cases are in Toronto (149), Peel Region (46) and York Region (41).

Ontario reached a new vaccination milestone on Wednesday, with more than 21 million doses.

The province says 77 per cent of eligible Ontarians have had both shots, while 84 per cent have had their first shot.