Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
Deadly outbreak at Roberta Place in Barrie, Ont. that claimed 71 lives declared over
Simcoe Muskoka returns to Red-level restrictions with lockdown lifted
Simcoe Muskoka's top doctor says now is not the time to lift the lockdown
What Ontario's colour-coded COVID-19 system mean for each region
Majority of COVID-19 variant cases across Ontario reside in Simcoe County, study finds
Full list of new COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Ontario
Coronavirus vaccine tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?