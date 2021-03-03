BARRIE, ONT. -- The City of Barrie leads the way again Wednesday with the most COVID-19 cases reported across Simcoe Muskoka.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit lists 34 new infections in the past 24 hours. Of those, 21 are in Barrie.

The remaining cases are in Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil, Essa, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Tay, Penetanguishene and Clearview.

The health unit reports a jump in UK B.1.1.7 cases to 205, 14 more than Wednesday.

There are seven active UK variant cases and 378 that screened positive for a variant of concern. Those need further testing to confirm.

Tracking COVID-19 cases in local schools, childcare and adult centres

There are currently three active school outbreaks, each with two confirmed COVID-19 cases: Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Bradford, St. Theresa's Catholic School in Midland and Maple Grove Public School in Barrie.

Eight long-term care and retirement homes have active outbreaks, including Mill Creek Care Centre and Woods Park Care Centre, both in Barrie.

Meanwhile, over 44,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered across the region to those considered high-priority.