BARRIE, ONT. -- Premier Doug Ford announced the second wave of COVID-19 is here in Ontario as the province lists 700 new cases on Monday.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka health unit, 29 people tested positive for the virus in the region since Friday, including three children under 17.

Three schools also confirmed positive cases today, marking a total of three public schools and five Catholic schools in Simcoe Muskoka with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board interim director of education, Catherine McCullough, said they expected to have cases of COVID-19 in schools when they reopened.

"I think what this has pointed out to us is just how prepared and how responsive we are when we have cases," McCullough said.

St. Angela Merici in Bradford also has one case listed with one class in isolation. St. Paul's Catholic School in Alliston has two classes affected by a single case.

Meanwhile, the public board confirmed Admiral Collingwood Elementary has one case and one class closed.