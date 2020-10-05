BARRIE, ONT. -- Health officials at the Simcoe Manor long-term care home in Beeton are trying to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that claimed at least one life.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit lists 24 new cases of the virus Monday, including five at the county-run long-term care home.

The health unit reports 10 cases are in people between 18 and 34.

The death toll now sits at 39 in the region.

Meanwhile, Ontario logged 615 new cases Monday and five new virus-related deaths.

The majority of the new cases are in the province's three main hot spots, Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.

According to the health minister, more than half of Monday's new cases are in people under 40, a trend the local health unit has also been reporting.