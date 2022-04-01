Simcoe Muskoka health unit cuts back vaccine clinics

Simcoe Muskoka -

The days of long lineups and people rushing to get their first, second, or even third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka may be in the rearview mirror.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) reduced the number of public vaccine clinics to just three as demand lessens.

"It's walk-in, so we were looking to decrease any kind of barrier for clients to access the vaccine," said Deanna Thompson, SMDHU's acting vice president of immunization.

The old YMCA building in Orillia, 300 Peter Street North, will operate as a public clinic on Monday and Wednesday from 12-5 p.m.

On Fridays and Saturdays, a clinic will be located inside Georgian Mall in Barrie.

The region's vaccine hub on Sperling Drive in Barrie will now be open on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

It comes as the health unit is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases as the BA2 variant spreads throughout the region.

"I honestly don't have a good feeling about this because BA2 is up to 50 per cent more contagious than omicron," said Dr. Colin Lee, Simcoe Muskoka's associate medical officer of health.

He's hopeful that with over 80 per cent of the region immunized, hospitals won't be overwhelmed, but Lee is urging the public to be cautious and to limit gatherings to help stop the spread.

"The time to get your booster is now," Lee said. "It's never too late to get vaccinated."

As for those outside of Barrie and Orillia, the GO-VAXX Mobile vaccine bus will be on the road in the region.

The bus will be at the Clearwater Arena on April 5 from 1-7 p.m. before it makes stops in Cookstown, Bracebridge, Tottenham and Innisfil over the coming weeks.