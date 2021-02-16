BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed 123 COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths Tuesday.

The numbers released are cases from multiple days as the health unit didn't report over Family Day weekend.

The health unit also lists three new UK B-117 variant cases, bringing the region's total to 153, with 131 more possible cases awaiting confirmatory testing.

The COVID-19 infection rate has gradually been declining over recent weeks. Last week the health unit logged 284 cases, and 307 the week prior.

Even so, the region's medical officer of health encourages residents to continue a "stay at home approach" to keep case numbers on a downward trend.

As the region returns to the red-control category under Ontario's colour-coded system, the numbers will be closely monitored. It's anticipated that if cases surge, the province's "emergency brake" would take effect putting the region back into lockdown.

Several long-term care and retirement homes have active outbreaks, many of which have fewer than five cases.

Meanwhile, SMDHU reports the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has decreased to 23, down from 33 one week ago.

To date, 28,485 doses of the vaccine have been administered to priority groups as the province continues to grapple with supply shortages.