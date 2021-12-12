Simcoe Muskoka hammered by weekend storm

Thousands of homes across Simcoe Muskoka were left in the dark this weekend after a storm ripped through the region Saturday afternoon.

According to Hydro One, due to the winds reaching 100km/h toppling power lines, about 450,000 customers were affected. On Sunday, the company says 115,00 remain without power.

"Just sitting in my car trying to charge my cell phone and get a little heat. It was freezing all night," said Innisfil resident Rhonda Chuhran from the driver's seat of her car.

InnPower reported nearly 3,000 customers had no electricity for a period of time as crews worked to restore power overnight.

"They were shocked to discover that there were multiple instances of trees on the line, lines down broken overhead service conductors and broken poles," said Danny Persaud, the President and CEO of InnPower.

As the hours passed, many Sandycove Acres retirement community residents began worrying as the temperatures began dropping overnight. One resident went so far as to rush out Sunday morning to buy a generator.

"I want some power to my freezer because I don't want my ribs and chicken defrosting before Christmas," said Stephen Travers, a resident of Sandycove.

"It's hard to sleep when it's cold," said Renier Mechel, a resident of the retirement community.

"It was really getting cold in the house," said long-time resident of Sandy Cove Jean Oldershaw.

At the age of 91, Oldershaw says since moving to Innisfil in 1992, she's only had a power outage of this length one other time.

She says she could bundle up overnight and remain warm but worried that her family Christmas dinner planned for Sunday afternoon would be cancelled because of the power outage.

"They are supposed to be coming today, but they might freeze in this house, and I can't cook them anything," said Oldershaw as she looked at the stack of presents beneath the Christmas tree in her living room.

Shortly after noon, InnPower says they could restore power for all of the residents living at Sandycove.

Hydro One told CTV News that more than 200 broken poles and 53 damaged transformers, downed power lines and fallen trees have been reported in the province. They expect these numbers to increase as the damage is assessed.