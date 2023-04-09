Simcoe-Muskoka golfers ready for upcoming season
After a long winter, avid golfers in Simcoe County and Muskoka are preparing to hit the course in the coming days.
The driving range at Cedar Links Golf Centre in Barrie has been open for a week now, and staff said the season is off to a good start.
"It's been very busy and people are very happy to get out golfing again," said Doreen Barca, manager at Cedar Links.
Staff said the course would soon be open.
"The course is almost ready, it's just there are spots out there that are still covered with snow and ice," said Barca.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Another popular spot for golfers, which is open all year round, is Muskoka Highlands Golf Links in Bracebridge.
"We never close. We've got our indoor simulator still very busy," said Donald MacKay, President of Muskoka Highlands Golf Links. "That's an indication that people want to golf, but they can't get outside and play anywhere close right now."
MacKay said the greens are in good shape, even though the course has yet to open.
"The greens all came through the winter without a touch so we're thrilled with that," he said. "Some of the fairways, we always have trouble with the broader areas, we've had quite a bit of ice this winter, believe it or not and that's been a challenge for the grass to grow or not die, but we're in very good shape."
Muskoka Highlands aims to open on Fri., April 14, and Cedar Links hopes to open the following day.
Staff at Cedar Links added that mini putt would be open by the end of April.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace
Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.
France: Marseille building collapses, fire stymies rescues
More than 100 firefighters worked against a ticking clock to extinguish flames deep within debris to save up to 10 people possibly buried after a building exploded and collapsed early Sunday in the French port city of Marseille.
Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday
If the trend continues, Hydro-Québec will be able to restore power to 95 per cent of its customers who have been in the dark since Wednesday's ice storm by Sunday evening as promised, although some Quebecers will have to resign themselves to waiting longer.
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
'Stunning' NASA star photo could hold clues to origin of human life
NASA's James Webb telescope captured an image of an exploding star that could help piece together the origins of space dust and human life.
U.S. health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America'
The top U.S. health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was 'not America' and he did not rule out defying the judge's order if necessary.
A small shift in temperature could have a big effect on how lung transplants are performed worldwide
Canadian transplant scientists say they may be able to help boost the number of lungs available for transplants, all with a simple tweak of temperature.
Atlantic
-
Small businesses in Atlantic Canada struggling with retail theft
As the economy struggles, small businesses are beginning to experience an increasing number of thefts and robberies.
-
Man, 64, dies after snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River, N.B.
A 64-year-old man from Kedgwick, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River.
-
Giant sandpiper statue returns to its roost in tiny New Brunswick village
A giant bird sculpture that once presided over a small New Brunswick village is back on its perch, and the former deputy mayor says the avian avatar looks happy to be home.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday
If the trend continues, Hydro-Québec will be able to restore power to 95 per cent of its customers who have been in the dark since Wednesday's ice storm by Sunday evening as promised, although some Quebecers will have to resign themselves to waiting longer.
-
Quebec tragedies put mental health in spotlight, but expert warns of stigma
A series of tragic incidents in Quebec has thrown the issue of the suspects' mental health into the spotlight, but a Canada Research Chair holder says the debate risks unfairly stigmatizing those with mental illnesses.
-
Quebec municipalities struggling to cope with labour shortage
Retirements, specialized jobs that are difficult to fill, and new expertises; like the private sector, municipalities in Quebec are also having trouble filling posts in the ongoing labour shortage. Firefighters, managers, engineers, technicians, day camp counsellors, lifeguards, recreation managers, notaries, lawyers, horticulturists, administrative professionals and more: the variety of positions available in the municipal sector is impressive and for a good reason.
Ottawa
-
Scattered power outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Hydro crews are working this Easter Sunday to restore power following Wednesday's ice storm. While a majority of customers are back on the grid, scattered outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
-
Canada's Gushue to play for gold at world men's curling championship
There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. And Canada's Brad Gushue has a chance to reach the top of the podium.
-
Double-digit highs in the forecast for Ottawa
It will be a bright, sunny and warm Easter Sunday in Ottawa, as the city shakes off the winter chill.
Toronto
-
'Almost no notice at all': GO Transit changes frustrate southern Ontario commuters
It took one GO Transit scheduling change to turn Siddhartha Batra from a regular commuter to a full-time remote worker.
-
Parts of Ontario could hit 25 C this week in potentially record-breaking forecast
Southern Ontario is expected to get its first taste of warm weather this week as the forecast calls for temperatures that could set new records in the province.
-
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Storm try to tie up their playoff series today
The Guelph Storm need a win Sunday afternoon to tie up their playoff series with the Sarnia Sting.
-
Break-in reported at Waterloo residence
Police cars lined a Waterloo street Sunday morning as officers responded to a reported break-in.
-
Get ready for warm weather and lots of sunshine
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and there’s lots of sunshine headed our way.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Overnight stabbing leaves man with serious injuries, suspect in custody
NEW I A police investigation is underway after a man was stabbed in his Maitland Street home early Sunday morning.
-
Forest City to bake in summer-like temperatures later this week
WEATHER I As the Easter Bunny makes a long-awaited appearance for boys and girls this Sunday, the rest of London, Ont. will receive a treat of their own later this week — a burst of summer-like temperatures.
-
What’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Easter Sunday and Monday
As Londoners prepare to enjoy their Easter long weekend, people may be wondering what businesses and city services are operating as usual. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed in London this holiday long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 near Kirkland Lake
Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Highway 560 and Highway 112 in the Englehart area, near Kirkland Lake due to a collision.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
Crash on a northern trail claims the life of another southern Ont. snowmobiler
The OPP are investigating a fatal snowmachine crash that occurred Friday afternoon north of Greater Sudbury.
Windsor
-
Windsor man arrested for impaired, stunt driving: Chatham-Kent police
A Windsor, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and at speeds of up to 166 km/h through Chatham-Kent on Saturday night, police said.
-
Hunting for deals at the local farmers market
As shoppers face soaring food prices at the grocery store, the cost of groceries is set to climb even more in 2023. But despite the increasing prices, vendors at the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market are doing their best to help mitigate the pressure.
-
Pedestrian in hospital after single vehicle collision in Walkerville Saturday
A pedestrian is in hospital clinging to life after a single vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Lentils, halal meat: Alberta food banks address demand for cultural groceries
Alberta food banks are seeing an increasing need for culturally appropriate food items as they serve more immigrant and refugee families.
-
StoryBook presents musical fable Ella Enchanted
Calgary's StoryBook Theatre is presenting the Canadian premiere of Ella Enchanted.
-
Man missing in Kananaskis Country discovered deceased
Turner Valley RCMP issued a statement Sunday, saying that a missing Calgary man has been located deceased.
Saskatoon
-
'It's a work of art': Custom metal art impresses crowds at 61st Draggins Rod and Custom Car Show
Owen Jeancart has been used to getting plenty of attention for showing off his custom-built classic car collection at the Draggins Custom Car Show over the years.
-
Police on scene following incident in Saskatoon’s Fairhaven neighbourhood
Saskatoon police are investigating an incident in the 400 block of Pendygrasse Road.
-
New community market for Saskatoon delayed due to costs
Saskatoon’s plans to open the ‘Gather Local Market’ in the Farmers Market Building have been delayed due to costs.
Edmonton
-
Lentils, halal meat: Alberta food banks address demand for cultural groceries
Alberta food banks are seeing an increasing need for culturally appropriate food items as they serve more immigrant and refugee families.
-
'Be fire aware': Alberta wildfire season officially underway
As the final snow disappears, the rising temperatures elevate the risk of wildfires, with officials asking Albertans to be cautious when enjoying the outdoors.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver police publicize updated handcuff policy as part of complaint resolution
The Vancouver Police Department, as part of its resolution of a complaint filed by B.C.'s first Black Supreme Court judge, has issued a statement about its updated policy on the use of handcuffs.
-
Tents and tarps returning to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside as homeless shelters overwhelmed
Vancouver’s homeless shelters are unable to keep up with the number of people seeking shelter, even with temporary extreme weather facilities set up in the city, prompting some to shelter under tarps or to erect new tents.
-
Vancouver organization helping women affected by domestic violence navigate the legal system
Battered Women’s Support Services (BWSS) is significantly expanding its legal services for those who’ve been affected by domestic abuse.