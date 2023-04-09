Simcoe-Muskoka golfers ready for upcoming season

After a long winter, avid golfers in Simcoe County and Muskoka are preparing to hit the course in the coming days.

The driving range at Cedar Links Golf Centre in Barrie has been open for a week now, and staff said the season is off to a good start.

"It's been very busy and people are very happy to get out golfing again," said Doreen Barca, manager at Cedar Links.

Staff said the course would soon be open.

"The course is almost ready, it's just there are spots out there that are still covered with snow and ice," said Barca.

Another popular spot for golfers, which is open all year round, is Muskoka Highlands Golf Links in Bracebridge.

"We never close. We've got our indoor simulator still very busy," said Donald MacKay, President of Muskoka Highlands Golf Links. "That's an indication that people want to golf, but they can't get outside and play anywhere close right now."

MacKay said the greens are in good shape, even though the course has yet to open.

"The greens all came through the winter without a touch so we're thrilled with that," he said. "Some of the fairways, we always have trouble with the broader areas, we've had quite a bit of ice this winter, believe it or not and that's been a challenge for the grass to grow or not die, but we're in very good shape."

Muskoka Highlands aims to open on Fri., April 14, and Cedar Links hopes to open the following day.

Staff at Cedar Links added that mini putt would be open by the end of April.