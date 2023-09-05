Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions needs a Christmas miracle

Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions has sent out an urgent plea for a Christmas miracle.

The formerly named Children's Aid Society needs a new toy shop for its annual holiday program.

For the last 20 years, it has helped more than 3,000 financially insecure children, youth and families across Simcoe County and Muskoka maintain a happy holiday tradition.

Despite its efforts, the family agency has not been able to find a suitable space to host its program for roughly three months.

"Our holiday program is a lifeline for so many families who face financial hardships during this time of year," said Jerome Ben-Tolila, communications and community relations manager.

"It's not just about gifts; it's about showing these children and families they are valued members of our community.

"We're calling upon the incredible generosity of local businesses and property owners to help us make this year's program a reality."

Family Connexions is appealing to local property owners, real estate professionals, and businesses to come forward and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Ideally, it seeks a warehouse/industrial unit of about 4,000 square feet or larger. The space must be accessible, secure and available for the program's duration, which runs between mid-October and mid-January. It requires a place within a 20-minute drive from its offices on Bell Farm Road in Barrie.

Contact communications@familyconnexions.ca or call 705-817-1140.