Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit offers free COVID-19 test kits

Over the past several months, the Simcoe Muskoka region has experienced an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

The COVID-29 Community Risk Level remains at the 'High' level.

"In addition to getting vaccinated, it is important to layer protective measures to prevent illness by staying home when you are sick with any symptoms of respiratory illness," said Heather Howe, media coordinator of the health equity, health promotion and communications program at the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU).

Howe recommends keeping children home from school or daycare if they are ill.

"(You should also be) cleaning hands and disinfecting high-touch surfaces frequently, and wearing a mask in indoor public settings, especially if you are at higher risk of severe infection," she said.

To access a free Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kit for COVID-19, contact the health unit. Test kits can be picked up at all health unit offices (excluding 80 Bradford St. in Barrie) during regular business hours.

Although anyone can access a RAT kit, they are recommended for individuals who are at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, such as those over age 60 and those who have medical conditions or are immuno-compromised.

There is also an effective oral anti-viral treatment against COVID-19 for those higher-risk groups. To find out in advance if you would be eligible for this treatment, go to the provincial anti-viral screener.

The health unit recommends getting the current COVID-19 and influenza vaccines to reduce the risk of becoming severely ill and to protect those friends and families. Individuals aged six months and older can receive the COVID-19 XBB vaccine formulation free of charge at participating local pharmacies and some health care providers.

The influenza vaccine is available free of charge to individuals aged five years and older at participating local pharmacies, health care providers and health unit clinics. Children aged six months to two years may receive the influenza vaccine from a doctor, nurse, or health unit clinic by appointment.