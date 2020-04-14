BARRIE -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including one new death.

The health unit says a woman in her 80s who was a resident at the Bradford Valley Community Care facility died after being in close contact with a confirmed case. She becomes the region's ninth COVID-19 related death.

Among the new cases is a Simcoe County girl under the age of 10 and a Bradford girl between 10 to 20 years of age.

Of the 159 total cases in Simcoe Muskoka, the majority are in Bradford West Gwillimbury with 40, followed by Barrie with 36, 18 in New Tecumseth and 10 in Orillia.

The District of Muskoka now has 14 total cases.

To date, 65 people have recovered from the virus, according to the health unit.

Provincially, there are 483 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 7,953, including 334 deaths and 3,568 recoveries.

The number of cases today shows a relatively low growth rate over the past several days.

Meanwhile, the Ontario legislature will sit briefly today to extend a state of emergency in the province for another 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford announced the session on Monday, saying it is too early to start lifting any restrictions in the fight against COVID-19.