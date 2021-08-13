BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Friday.

A vast majority of the new cases reported were in the Barrie and South Simcoe region.

According to the health unit, five cases were reported in Barrie; three were reported in Essa Township, two were identified in Oro-Medonte, Midland and Innisfil. One case was reported in Bradford, Severn, Springwater, Wasaga Beach and Muskoka areas.

To date, 70% of the eligible population age 12 and older in the region have received their first dose of the vaccine and 61% are fully vaccinated.