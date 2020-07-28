BARRIE, ONT. -- For the first time more than three weeks, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reports no new cases of COVID-19.

There are currently 27 people infected with the virus in the region, including four in the hospital.

The region's top doc, Dr. Charles Gardner, said he supports the measures implemented in Barrie, Orillia and Wasaga Beach to limit overcrowding at beaches and parks. "I would say they are consistent with the kinds of approaches that we are recommending."

Premier Doug Ford has voiced his strong opposition to the actions taken to reduce the number of daytrippers to the region. Ford called Barrie's visitor parking rates "disgusting," and an example of price-gouging.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gardner points to the fact that Simcoe County has infection rates about one-third and one-quarter of those in the GTA and southern Ontario.

Local cases spiked in May and rose again in mid-June following the region's Stage 2 reopening.

The number of cases is declining, but Dr. Gardner said the virus is still spreading in the community with a reproductive rate greater than one.

He warned that a younger demographic is becoming infected more than any other age group, as workplaces reopen, and families and friends reconnect.

"Young people might be socializing more, relaxing their controls having pandemic fatigue perhaps," the doctor added.

There are several assessment centres across the region to be tested for COVID-19. Anyone who has symptoms of the virus or has come into contact with a positive case should be tested.

Click here to find an assessment centre near you.

Health officials stress the importance of handwashing and wearing a face mask as more businesses reopen and people head back to work.

The province's Stage 3 recovery plan allows for groups of up to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, but maintaining physical distancing of two metres remains essential to reducing the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 111 new cases and four more virus-related deaths.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 27 of 34 public health units in the province report five or fewer new cases, with 16 reporting none.

She says Ottawa accounts for 25 of today's new cases, with 22 more in Windsor-Essex and six in Toronto.