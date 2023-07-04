Simcoe Muskoka child support services receive Trillium funding
Funding to help the helpers of abused children has been announced by the provincial government.
Thanks to a $133,900 Resilient Communities Fund grant awarded by the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre Simcoe Muskoka (CYAC) has expanded its program to include a new partnership with New Path Youth and Family Services to deliver remote access to support for child and youth victims of abuse across the Simcoe Muskoka.
MPPs Jill Dunlop, Doug Downey and Andrea Khanjin met with CYAC and New Path for the announcement on Friday.
"The funding has allowed them to continue delivering critical services and provide a place of belonging and compassion for children who have experienced unfathomable situations and their path to healing and recovery," said Dunlop, MPP Simcoe North.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
The announcement also highlighted the Trillium Fund's support of trauma-informed, bridge support services for families whose children and/or youth have witnessed or experienced physical abuse, sexual abuse, online exploitation, neglect, intimate partner violence, or human trafficking.
Dawn MacDonald, executive director of CYAC said, "trauma-informed" support means not re-traumatizing the child again by multiple trips to police stations to be interviewed in a sterile environment by uniformed officers.
"Instead, they come to our centre which is warm and comfortable, and the police don't wear their uniforms when they come here, so it's a less stressful set-up," MacDonald said.
CYAC Simcoe Muskoka continues to expand its services and support for victims of abuse in the Simcoe Muskoka Region. The purpose is not to duplicate available services but to bridge support until families can access the services that may be available to them.
MacDonald said this funding will allow six support sessions for families that need immediate care.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
RoseAnne Archibald calls for reinstatement after removal as AFN national chief
RoseAnne Archibald is calling on supporters to tell their chiefs and councils to reinstate her after she was voted out as national chief of the Assembly of First Nations last week.
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Palestinian attacker wounds 8 in Tel Aviv as Israel presses on with large-scale raid of Jenin camp
A Palestinian man drove his car into a crowded bus stop in Tel Aviv on Tuesday and then began stabbing people, wounding eight in an attack praised by the Islamist militant group Hamas as a response to Israel's ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank.
'A preoccupation with failure': Why the Titan submersible was doomed from the start
The company behind the submersible that imploded during a recent dive to the Titanic ignored key principles that guide organizations working in high-risk environments, experts in emergency management say.
The dark side of AI: Here's how the tech can be used for scams, fraud
It can be hard to deny that AI tools such as ChatGPT have plenty of creative and practical uses. But the technology may have just as much potential for harm as it does for progress, writes columnist Christopher Liew. Here are some of the ways AI can be used for scams, fraud, and other malicious activity.
WATCH | Riders stranded for hours while hanging upside down on rollercoaster
Video captured several riders stuck on the 'Fireball' rollercoaster for hours in Crandon, Wis., while emergency crews worked to rescue them.
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter -- a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.
CBRE report says office vacancy rate in Q2 rose to highest level since 1994
A report by commercial real estate firm CBRE says the national office vacancy rate in Canada climbed in the second quarter to its highest level since 1994.
Atlantic
-
Royal Canadian Navy ships leave Halifax to join NATO in Baltic mission
Two Royal Canadian Navy warships sailed out of Halifax harbour Sunday, bound for the Baltic region where they will join a NATO mission aimed at deterring Russian aggression.
-
'You're going to have to pay it no matter what': Maritimers come to terms with federal carbon tax
Two days after the federal carbon tax took effect in Atlantic Canada, residents of Saint John, N.B., are coming to terms with their new reality at the pumps.
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings issued for several Quebec regions this week
Special weather statements with heat warnings were issued early on Tuesday by Environment Canada for Wednesday and for Thursday in several regions of Quebec.
-
Quebec Superior Court authorizes class action against Videotron
Videotron residential customers may be eligible for a class action authorized Monday by the Quebec Superior Court.
-
Lac-Megantic mayor, residents fear 'monster trains' will bring another rail disaster
Ten years after a runaway train derailed and killed 47 people in Lac-Megantic, Que., residents are still waiting for a promised railway bypass, and they fear the increasing number of railcars carrying hazardous materials through their town will lead to another disaster.
Ottawa
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Humidex in Ottawa could hit low 40s this week
Environment Canada says temperatures this week could reach highs in the low 30s with humidex values in the low 40s.
-
Chinatown residents in Ottawa frustrated after statues defaced or stolen
Several art installations in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood have been defaced or stolen since they were installed earlier this year.
-
Carleton Place hospital closing ER Monday night
The Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital is again closing its emergency department because of an ongoing nursing shortage.
Toronto
-
Five-month-long construction project on Broadview Avenue begins Tuesday
Starting Tuesday, the city will begin a five-month construction project in the east end where crews will work 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
-
'Multi-day heat event' begins in Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for most of Ontario, including Toronto, Mississauga, Hamilton, and Niagara, York, and Durham regions.
-
Corrections head questioned how Mendicino was kept in dark over Bernardo transfer
Days after Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino shared his outrage on social media over the transfer of notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison, the head of Canada's federal prison system asked the department whether the politician had been told of the move.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo region under heat warning
Environment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
-
Nine-year-old Cambridge cyclist aims to ride 100 km for cancer research
For the past three years, a Cambridge, Ont. boy has been travelling incredible distances on two wheels – all in support of cancer research.
-
Explosions to go off near Brantford Laurier campus for film production
Those on and around Brantford's Laurier campus might see some explosions in the coming days, but shouldn't be worried.
London
-
Man suffers head injury trying to break up a fight in Grand Bend
Around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday, officers were called for an assault in the parking lot of a business in the area of Ontario Street/Highway 21 and Green Acres Crescent
-
Section of Commissioners Road closed for the week
According to the city, detour signs will be in place for eastbound and westbound traffic using Springbank Drive, Wonderland road and Commissioners Road West.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital after collision Monday evening
One person was been rushed to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle Monday evening
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect in February murder on Manitoulin faces more charges
The Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police crime unit has laid additional charges in connection with a shooting death on Hills Trail in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory.
-
Smoke will keep pouring into the U.S. as long as fires are burning in Canada. Here’s why they aren’t being put out
As plumes of smoke billow out of Canada’s forests, some may be wondering why many of the fires are being allowed to burn unchecked. Here’s why.
-
Active fires in the north decrease, two new fires identified Monday
Ontario fire officials say the little rain the region received this weekend did not improve the wildfire situation in the north.
Windsor
-
Life-threatening injuries reported after crash
According to police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Highway 77 between Mersea Road 7 and Mersea Road 6 in Leamington.
-
Looking to add a new pooch to your family? The humane society has you covered
The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says it’s nearing its capacity for dogs, and in an effort to help the pups find loving homes, will be hosting its biggest adoption event of the year.
-
These Windsor-Essex golf courses are offering free golf to kids
More than 500 golf courses across Canada, including five in Windsor-Essex are offering free golf to kids.
Calgary
-
Woman's body found in southeast Calgary park
Calgary police say a woman was found dead in a southeast park Tuesday morning.
-
Hundreds volunteer to clean up after tornado hits south central Alberta
Clean up continues in Mountain View County after a terrifying tornado touched down between Didsbury and Carstairs on Canada Day.
-
Bull rider dies at rodeo event on Stoney Nakoda First Nation
A young bull rider is dead after suffering what appeared to be a head injury Sunday evening at the Chiniki Rodeo Grounds on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man walks away after serious crash on Circle Drive
A vehicle caught fire on Saskatchewan Crescent on Monday after apparently veering off Circle Drive.
-
Saskatoon police seek tips about 16-year-old homicide
Investigators with the Saskatoon Police Service are renewing public calls for information about a 16-year-old homicide investigation.
-
Charges laid after Prince Albert man seriously injured in alleged stabbing
A 37-year-old Prince Albert man was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing in the city’s east flat area on Friday.
Edmonton
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Warmer and (a bit) drier
After a cool and wet long weekend, we'll see afternoon temperatures return to the 20s in the coming days in Edmonton.
-
Missing Red Deer seniors found dead in Crowsnest Pass
A pair of seniors reported missing last week have been found dead.
Vancouver
-
'I don't scare easy': Sky-diving great-grandmother celebrates 99th birthday in B.C.
At almost 99 years old, Lucy Koenig is still up for an adventure. To celebrate her birthday, the thrill-seeking senior decided to make it memorable by jumping tandem from an airplane with her great-grandson.
-
Palliative care doctor calls for broader change as province discusses allowing MAiD at St. Paul’s Hospital
Allowing medically assisted dying at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver isn't good enough, says a palliative care doctor who wants to see an end to all religious exemptions that force patients in B.C. to transfer in order to access MAiD.
-
Man shot dead in Coquitlam
One man is dead after a shooting in Coquitlam Sunday evening.