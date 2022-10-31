Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.

In a letter sent home to parents Sunday evening, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) stated that if a deal is not reached between the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the province, there is potential for school closures.

CUPE represents 55,000 education workers, including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and school administration staff.

Within its board, SMCDSB noted that CUPE only represents one employee group: the custodial staff.

"At this time, we have not made a decision about whether we will keep schools open for student learning should a full strike proceed.

We must closely examine if, in the absence of custodial staff, we can ensure a healthy and safe environment for everyone in our schools," the school board's letter stated.

Meanwhile, the province is planning to table back-to-work legislation for education workers after the union announced it would take strike action on Friday if a contract agreement isn't reached.

CUPE members have been without a contract since Aug. 31.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board said its senior team was closely examining the situation and would have a decision for parents about potential school closures by the end of the day on Tuesday.

The Simcoe County District School Board, Mon Avenir, and Viamonde school boards said letters would be sent to parents after the province's legislation is tabled Monday afternoon.