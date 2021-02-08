BARRIE, ONT. -- A weekend safety blitz of big-box stores across Simcoe County and Muskoka so far has resulted in a 52 per cent compliance rate.

The numbers released Monday are from Friday to mid-day on Sunday after inspections at 269 essential local businesses.

The provincial government-led inspections in communities across the region, including Barrie, Innisfil, Bracebridge, Orillia, Collingwood and Huntsville, focused on safety protocols in big-box stores, grocery stores, service stations, hotels, warehousing and manufacturing businesses.

Screening and adequate workplace safety plans were among the top violations noted from this weekend's blitz.

Thus far, the Ministry of Labour inspectors and local police and bylaw enforcement officers issued 14 tickets and 25 Occupation and Safety orders.

The fines for failing to comply with the orders under the Reopening Ontario Act and the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act are $1,000 for corporations and $750 for individuals, including customers and employees.

The inspections wrap up on Monday with the final results to come.