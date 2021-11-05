Simcoe Muskoka adds 52 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike since May

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit added 52 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, its highest single-day spike since May, according to the health unit.

The majority of the new cases were in Barrie, with 30 people recording a positive test. Bradford West-Gwillimbury, Innisfil and New Tecumseth each reported five new cases while there were fewer than five in Orillia Lake of Bays and Huntsville.

The health unit says 36, or nearly 70 per cent, of the cases reported Friday were in those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19.

There was also one additional death reported Friday. A man over the age of 80 from Muskoka died on Thursday.

SCHOOL COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are 15 active outbreaks, with 7 of those in local schools, according to the health unit's website.

The health unit lists the following schools with an active outbreak:

• Willow Landing ES, Barrie (declared Nov. 4) – 2 cases

• EEC Samuel-de-Champlain PS, Orillia (declared Nov. 3) - 5 cases

• St. Catherine of Siena ES, Barrie (declared Nov. 1) - 8 cases

• Monck PS, Bracebridge (declared Oct. 25) - 3 cases

• Assikinack PS, Barrie (declared Oct. 22) - 17 cases

• Portage View ES, Barrie (declared Oct. 22) - 2 cases

• Holy Cross PS, Innisfil (declared Oct. 15) - 28 cases

OTHER ACTIVE COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

In Barrie, the health unit reports 11 cases connected to an outbreak at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, which was declared on its Transitional Care Unit on Oct. 29.

Central North Correctional Centre in Penetanguishene has 16 infected inmates.

A Barrie childcare centre is the first in over a month to declare an outbreak, with two cases reported.

Meanwhile, there are outbreaks at two long-term care homes, in Barrie and Bracebridge.