Simcoe County women helping women creates the Shoebox Project

There’s a bigger demand for the Shoebox Project than ever before.

Between mental health, addictions, a tough economy and a dearth of affordable housing, women and mothers who are struggling truly appreciate gifts from other women during the holiday season.

Or at least they have for the past nine years, says Shannon Murree, coordinator of Simcoe County & Simcoe Grey Chapter’s Shoebox Project for Women.

“There’s a bigger demand than ever,” said Murree, who is hoping Simcoe County women will help fill 777 boxes before Dec. 12.

Murree is asking families to put together $50 worth of new luxury items and fill a shoebox, or two families can go together and split the cost.

Or you can donate online with 100% of your donation going toward purchasing gift cards and essentials for local women impacted by homelessness.

“We know moms do everything for their children at this time of year, so this is our way of giving them a little something,” she said.

Murree knows of what she speaks. As a pregnant mother with a small child, she moved to public housing in Barrie to escape an abusive relationship.

Now, as a successful realtor and a member of the board of directors for Canada for the international Shoebox Project, Murree hasn’t forgotten her own struggles.

“I understand people are just doing the best they can,” she said.

As an organization, it has committed to addressing the unique challenges and vulnerabilities faced by women and girls, as well as individuals who identify as trans, intersex, non-binary, agender, and/or Two-Spirit.

Tips on how to make a seasonal shoebox, how to wrap it and some ideas of what and what not to include are available online.