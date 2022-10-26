Simcoe County woman testifies at son's trial about his father's death
Warning: Some readers may find the details in this article disturbing.
The mother of a man accused of violently killing his father in Penetanguishene in 2019 took the witness stand Wednesday to testify about what happened the night her husband of 33 years died.
Anna McKee said she and her son Brad had spent the day together on Feb. 11, running errands, including getting a methadone prescription filled at the drug store.
Once they got home, Anna said Brad went to his room in the basement, where he remained for much of the afternoon.
She told the court her husband Bill had spent the day working at Mount St. Louis Moonstone and returned home shortly after six.
She testified that Bill sat down on the couch in the living room for dinner, and that's when the night shifted.
Anna recalled her middle son, Brad, coming upstairs holding a bottle of wine and a pocket knife, accusing his father of touching his computer.
She said Bill got upset that Brad had his good bottle of wine and said, "Give up. You belong in jail," and threatened to call the police.
Anna told the court that her son was afraid of the police and constantly paranoid, so she attempted to de-escalate the situation by telling the two to go to bed.
She said Brad appeared drunk and told the court it was at that time he said, "It's time to kill."
She testified she went to the washroom to phone 911, but Brad demanded the door stay open and that he stood nearby to listen.
Unable to call the police, she said she returned to the living room and asked them again to go to their rooms, but Brad demanded his father's phone.
Anna told the court she remembered Bill going to the master bedroom and using the washroom, and Brad followed.
While in the washroom, she said she reached for a spare cell phone near the bed and fumbled with it before running out of the house to get help.
She said she was concerned for her son's safety and knocked on the neighbour's door, urging them to call 911.
Anna told the courtroom she found it odd that Brad and Bill didn't follow her, so she went back into her house to find her son on his knees, covered in blood and trying to stab himself.
She said she asked him where Bill was, and he replied, "He's in the bathroom."
Anna testified that she found her husband lying on the bathroom floor with his neck cut and blood "squirting" from the wound.
Court heard that she yelled at Brad, "What did you do?" She said he responded that he didn't mean it. She testified they called 911 using Brad's phone.
She said her 59-year-old husband was breathing but losing a lot of blood.
When police arrived, Anna said Brad remained on the phone, stabbing himself and refusing to drop the knife until the officers used a stun gun to subdue him.
Brad McKee, 31, faces a first-degree murder charge.
The trial continues Thursday with more testimony from Anna McKee.
